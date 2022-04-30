Man dies after crash with car, then tree in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man died Saturday after a crash early that morning involving another car and a tree in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

The crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Simpson Road near Hilliard Isle Road as two SUVs — one in front of the other, the man driving the car farthest behind — drove northbound.

Troopers said the 56-year-old man’s car failed to slow down for an unknown reason and struck the rear of the other SUV, driven by a 48-year-old Kissimmee woman who suffered no injuries in the crash.

The man’s car then traveled across the southbound lanes of Simpson Road and struck a tree, according to a crash report.

According to the report, the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.