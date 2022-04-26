18-year-old dies, 2 others hurt after crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man died Friday, days after he was hit by a car while standing on a street corner with another man who was badly hurt in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Honda Accord was traveling east on Courtland Street around 11:30 p.m. on April 20 when it went to turn left into a driveway.

As it turned, a Honda Civic that was traveling behind it went to pass the Accord and hit its rear bumper, troopers said.

The collision caused the driver of the Civic to lose control of the car, sending it off the road and into the 18-year-old and a 21-year-old who was with him as the two men were standing on the corner of Courtland Street and Adanson Street, according to a news release from FHP.

Troopers said the 18-year-old also hit a light pole. The 21-year-old received serious injuries, records show.

The 18-year-old was taken to Orlando Health where he died on Friday afternoon, according to FHP. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Civic, a 19-year-old from Altamonte Springs, was also seriously hurt in the wreck, troopers said.

Investigators have not said whether either driver may face charges or a citation.