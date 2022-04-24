1 killed, 2 critically injured in head-on crash in Bunnell, troopers say

BUNNELL, Fla. – A New Jersey woman was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. on State Road 11 west of Old Haw Creek Road as an SUV traveling west on S.R. 11 approached a sedan that was heading east, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Credit rating agency places ‘rating watch negative’ on Reedy Creek bond debt after DeSantis signs law to dissolve districts | Arrest made in Orlando hit-and-run that victim filmed, Orange County deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The sedan crossed the dashed yellow line and entered the westbound lane, colliding with the SUV, according to a crash report.

The New Jersey woman, 59, of Bedminster, was a passenger in the SUV and suffered fatal injuries, troopers said. The SUV’s driver, a 41-year-old Jupiter woman, was left with minor injuries. Another passenger in the SUV, a 79-year-old Groveland woman, was critically injured, troopers said.

The 47-year-old Deltona man driving the sedan was critically injured in the wreck, and his passenger — a 19-year-old Deltona man — suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The New Jersey woman was the only person involved in the wreck who troopers said was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other details were disclosed.