Woman dies after being struck in crosswalk on International Drive, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by a car Saturday night while attempting to cross a busy section of International Drive in a crosswalk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 37-year-old woman, of Greencastle, Indiana, was walking west to east across International Drive when she was struck at 8:05 p.m. by a driver who troopers said had a green light.

She later died at the hospital, and the 19-year-old Orlando man who was driving the car that hit her was not injured, according to a crash report.

The crash is still being investigated, troopers said.

No other details were disclosed.