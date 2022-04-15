Tailgating, lane-changing box truck runs semi off of State Road 528 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers on State Road 528 in Orange County experienced significant delays in both directions Friday morning after a semitruck crashed in eastbound lanes between State Road 417 and Innovation Way, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As the semi was being tailgated by a box truck in the outside lane, the semi’s driver changed lanes in an attempt to let the other vehicle pass him, troopers said. Soon after, the box truck quickly changed lanes in front of the semi, causing the semi’s driver to overcorrect while braking and travel off of the roadway, striking a guardrail, according to a crash report.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers were dispatched at 7:36 a.m. to mile marker 18, where they said the semi had overturned and landed on its side. The driver of the semi, a 33-year-old Apopka man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said. The box truck and its driver are unknown, though the vehicle was described as being white with logos, and the driver as a “Hispanic male wearing a black shirt” with a neck tattoo.

Travel lanes were initially blocked in both directions, leading to eastbound delays past the S.R. 528 interchange with S.R. 417 and westbound backups well past Innovation Way.

By 9:49 a.m., the rightmost eastbound travel lane was reopened as construction crews stayed on the scene to make repairs to the guardrail, troopers said. Westbound, both travel lanes had since been reopened as well, though traffic remained slow. By noon, all lanes were cleared and traffic was moving freely, cameras showed.

Ad

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation and asked anyone with information about it to call 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) to stay anonymous.