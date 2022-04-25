18-year-old driver, 17-year-old passenger ejected, killed in rollover crash in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were killed and a 15-year-old was critically injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Lady Lake, police said.

The double fatal crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27/441 at Water Oak Boulevard.

Lady Lake police on Monday identified the driver as Xander Babcock, of Fruitland Park.

Police said Babcock was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra south on U.S. Hwy 27/441 approaching the intersection of Water Oak Boulevard/Teague Trail in a construction zone.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions and left the roadway and struck a curb. The vehicle then hit several barricades before entering a ditch and overturning, police said.

Babcock and a 17-year-old Leesburg teen, both of whom were not wearing seat belts, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 15-year-old, of Fruitland Park, who was in the back seat and also not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to an Ocala hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said a 16-year-old, of Fruitland Park, who was wearing a seat belt in the front seat, did not suffer serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.