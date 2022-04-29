Crash in Brevard kills driver, injures passenger, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on U.S. Highway 1 killed a Merritt Island man and sent another to the hospital, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, 19, was traveling southbound on the highway when he lost control and struck the median, the agency said. He then overcorrected and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, records showed.

In the report, FHP noted that the vehicle collided with a fence and a palm tree. First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19, was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, troopers stated.