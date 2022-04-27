1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Wednesday morning in a Brevard County crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Valkaria Road.

The FHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.