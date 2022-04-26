Man sentenced to 10 years for crash that killed pregnant woman in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly three years after a deadly hit-and-run in Ormond Beach that killed a pregnant woman, the man who was behind wheel has pleaded guilty and will spend the next ten years behind bars.

Justin Egatz was convicted on April 12 on two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and one count of reckless driving causing property damage.

Following his release from prison, Egatz will face another 15 years of probation.

On May 27, 2019, the then 23-year-old Egatz was driving under the influence of drugs when he ran a red light, hitting a woman who is 14 weeks pregnant. Investigators said Egatz also hit a man who was walking with the woman, both were in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of West State Road 40 and Seminole Drive.

Police said Egatz hit the victim after already crashing into another vehicle that was stopped at a light on State Road 40 and driving away.

Another driver who witnessed the crashes used his truck to stop Egatz from fleeing, according to an arrest report.