Port Orange man charged in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Port Orange man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured a man in Ormond Beach last year, according to police.

Ormond Beach police said 23-year-old Justin Allen Egatz was under the influence of narcotics on May 27 when he ran a red light and fatally struck a woman who was 14 weeks pregnant, sending her into another nearby vehicle, authorities said. Police said Egatz also struck a man who was walking with the woman in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of West State Road 40 and Seminole Drive.

Both victims were taken to Advent Health, where the woman died of her injuries, police said.

[PREVIOUS: Woman crossing street hit, killed in Ormond Beach]

According to police, Egatz struck the pedestrians after already crashing into another vehicle that was stopped at a light on State Road 40 and driving away.

Another driver who witnessed the crashes used his truck to stop Egatz from fleeing, according to an arrest report.

When police arrived, Egatz, who appeared to be sweating profusely and was slow to respond to authorities, told officers he was looking down to change the radio station in his car and didn’t remember anything after that, according to the report.

Police said Egatz agreed to a blood test. The results, which were given to investigators in July, showed multiple drugs in Egatz’s system at the time of the crash.

Ormond Beach police filed charges against Egatz last month.

Egatz was arrested by Holly Hill police Tuesday on charges of vehicular homicide of a person, vehicular homicide of a viable fetus, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in property damage, according to a news release.