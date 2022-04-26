Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A driver was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 12:50 a.m. near Nova Road and Canalview Boulevard.

According to Port Orange police, two vehicles collided, killing one of the drivers.

The other driver and a passenger in the car in which the driver was killed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, police said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Police said anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Jesse Pierson at 386-506-5838.