Orlando woman killed in crash with tree, fence in Ocoee, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed in a crash with a tree on the side of an Ocoee road early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastus Lane, troopers said.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to an FHP crash report, a witness said the 37-year-old woman’s car drifted off the road while she was northbound and collided with a tree and a fence.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the fatal crash.