Traffic

Neptune Road closed in Osceola County due to crash with multiple injuries

Fire officials urge drivers to find alternate route

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple lanes are closed in Osceola County as fire officials respond to a serious crash Friday afternoon, according to a tweet issued by the fire rescue.

Lanes at Neptune Road are closed near Partin Settlement Road, fire officials said.

Crews are currently responding to the wreck involving multiple people with injuries.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route using US-192.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

