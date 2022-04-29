Neptune Road closed in Osceola County due to crash with multiple injuries

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple lanes are closed in Osceola County as fire officials respond to a serious crash Friday afternoon, according to a tweet issued by the fire rescue.
Lanes at Neptune Road are closed near Partin Settlement Road, fire officials said.
Crews are currently responding to the wreck involving multiple people with injuries.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route using US-192.
No other information is available. Check back here for updates.
