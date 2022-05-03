73º

Man killed in domestic shooting in Orange County

Fatal domestic shooting investigated on Clarcona Ocoee Road near Orlando

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A man was killed in a domestic shooting in Orange County, officials say. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed early Tuesday in a domestic shooting in Orange County, and a woman is cooperating with deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:49 a.m. on Clarcona Ocoee Road and Edgewater Drive, north of Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriffs’ Office, a man in his 40s was shot during a domestic dispute. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Officials did not say who shot the man. A woman who knew him stayed at the scene and was speaking to deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

