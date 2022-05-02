1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Polk County bar

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a bar near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened Sunday during an argument in the parking lot of Shady Cove Bar & Grill.

[TRENDING: Gas prices jump again in Florida, up $1.40 per gallon from year ago | Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said Joshua Badillo, 31, began arguing with a motorcycle group when he was asked to leave. Badillo was walking toward his truck in the parking lot during the argument when he turned around and shot a 32-year-old Lakeland man, the sheriff’s office said.

Ad

A 54-year-old Plant City man ran outside and shot at Badillo, who retreated to his truck. Deputies said the two continued to shoot at each other as Badillo drove away.

The Plant City man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Lakeland man was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin, though police said he was in stable condition.

Badillo was captured and taken to the hospital for his injuries, and documents said he is also in stable condition.

“From everything we’re seeing, the suspect instigated everything, pestering the group repeatedly. He shot one man, then got into a gunfight with another…all, basically over nothing,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press briefing. “It’s absolutely senseless.”

Deputies said Badillo is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.