Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer arrested for selling drugs from marked vehicle, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A volunteer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for selling his monthly prescription of Oxycodone pills from a marked vehicle, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said David Roberts, 69, was arrested after deputies received a tip he was selling pills and carrying “large amounts of cash.”

“He sells them. He sells them for $10 each. Well, we infiltrate him with an undercover detective and we find out that he’s been paid $10 apiece for these, so he’s making $900 a month, selling his prescription drugs on the street,” Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Friday.

Judd said undercover detectives met up with Roberts, who was in a marked sheriff’s office vehicle, before allowing him to drive to the station and arresting him in the parking lot.

Deputies searched Roberts’ home where they found two guns — a rifle and a pistol — as well as marijuana. Judd said Roberts is a convicted felon and called the entire case an “epic system failure.”

The sheriff’s office said Roberts became a volunteer in October 2009.

He faces drug trafficking charges and weapons charges.