WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Polk sheriff to discuss arrests of Lake Wales men

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Friday will hold a news conference to detail the arrests of two Lake Wales men earlier this week.

Judd is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Jim Keene Boulevard.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

David Roberts, 69, and Seth Settle, 19, were both arrested Thursday in separate cases, according to a news release.

Roberts, a volunteer sheriff’s service officer, faces drug trafficking and weapons charges, deputies said. Roberts had allegedly been selling Oxycodone pills, the release stated.

Settle was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a family member Thursday in unincorporated Lake Wales, deputies said, and now faces a second-degree murder charge. Adding to that, as well as a charge of discharging a firearm on a residential property, deputies said Settle tampered with evidence and faces five counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office has so far made no connection between the two arrests.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.