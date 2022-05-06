Florida SpaceX launch creates ‘space jellyfish’ effect in sky

A SpaceX launch sent another batch of internet satellites into space early Friday, this time creating a “space jellyfish” effect in the sky.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites took off from Kennedy Space Center at 5:42 a.m.

Minutes after the rocket launched, a large bright bulb formed in the sky known as the “space jellyfish” effect. The effect is produced by the rocket’s exhaust plume high in the atmosphere before the sun rises, according to Florida Today.

This launch came hours after four astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Crew-3 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in November 2021 and spent six months at the International Space Station conducting science experiments and doing maintenance.

