WATCH LIVE at 12:43 a.m.: SpaceX Crew-3 to splash down off Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-3 are set to arrive home early Friday morning after a six-month stint at the International Space Station.
The Crew-3 astronauts successfully undocked from the space station at 1:20 a.m. Thursday and the Dragon capsule carrying them is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast 12:43 a.m. Friday, according to space officials.
Dragon separation confirmed! The spacecraft will now execute four departure burns to move away from the @space_station. Dragon will reenter the Earth's atmosphere and splashdown in ~23.5 hours pic.twitter.com/1sZIe1H7UB— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2022
The Crew-3 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in November 2021 and spent six months at the space station conducting science experiments and doing maintenance.
The @SpaceX #Crew3 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station in the Dragon Endurance spacecraft at 1:20am ET. They are due to splashdown at 12:43am ET on Friday, May 6 off the coast of Florida. https://t.co/jN2w2TPYSI pic.twitter.com/740K9zfyct— International Space Station (@Space_Station) May 5, 2022