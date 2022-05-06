WATCH LIVE at 12:43 a.m.: SpaceX Crew-3 to splash down off Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-3 are set to arrive home early Friday morning after a six-month stint at the International Space Station.

The Crew-3 astronauts successfully undocked from the space station at 1:20 a.m. Thursday and the Dragon capsule carrying them is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast 12:43 a.m. Friday, according to space officials.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Dragon separation confirmed! The spacecraft will now execute four departure burns to move away from the @space_station. Dragon will reenter the Earth's atmosphere and splashdown in ~23.5 hours pic.twitter.com/1sZIe1H7UB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2022

The Crew-3 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in November 2021 and spent six months at the space station conducting science experiments and doing maintenance.