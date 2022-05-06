84º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 12:43 a.m.: SpaceX Crew-3 to splash down off Florida coast

Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station early Thursday morning

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Space, Space News, Crew-3, Cape Canaveral, SpaceX, NASA, Brevard County
SpaceX to launch Crew-3 astronauts from Florida Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-3 are set to arrive home early Friday morning after a six-month stint at the International Space Station.

The Crew-3 astronauts successfully undocked from the space station at 1:20 a.m. Thursday and the Dragon capsule carrying them is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast 12:43 a.m. Friday, according to space officials.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Crew-3 team, comprised of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in November 2021 and spent six months at the space station conducting science experiments and doing maintenance.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email