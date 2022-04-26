Crew-4 set to launch from Kennedy Space Center in new Dragon spacecraft

The official crew portrait of the SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts representing NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. From left are, Pilot Robert Hines, Mission Specialists Samantha Cristoforetti and Jessica Watkins, and Commander Kjell Lindgren. Hines, Watkins, and Lindgren are NASA astronauts and Cristoforetti is an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The next crew of NASA astronauts will launch in a new SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday.

The upcoming crewed mission launch to the International Space Station is set for 3:52 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s fifth ever crewed flight to the ISS with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, according to NASA.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Orange County deputy under review after video shows him put arm around man’s neck | Mother of teen who died falling from Orlando drop tower to speak publicly for 1st time | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The weather is 90% favorable for launch, according to SpaceX.

Weather is 90% favorable for tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Dragon and the Crew-4 astronauts. Webcast will go live at 12:00 a.m. ET → https://t.co/X7abHvGtMp pic.twitter.com/oyB2bz6tuU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 26, 2022

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines and Kjell Lindgreen, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will launch in a new Crew Dragon spacecraft named Freedom.

“The name celebrates a fundamental human right, and the industry and innovation that emanate from the unencumbered human spirit. The name is also meant to pay tribute to Freedom 7, the first United States human spaceflight, and the hard work and ingenuity of those involved in Commercial Crew today to usher in a new era of human spaceflight,” NASA’s website reads.

The four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center last week.

“For our crew to have not only the opportunity to fly on a new vehicle, but to name a new vehicle, is truly an honor,” said Hines, the pilot of the mission.

Ad

According to SpaceX’s website, the astronauts will be conducting over 200 science experiments while aboard the International Space Station.

The crew will stay on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in fall 2022.