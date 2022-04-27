Visitors crowd Space Coast for Crew-4 launch

With just hours until the launch of a new SpaceX dragon capsule, named Freedom, with NASA astronauts on board, visitors were settling into their viewing locations.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – With just hours until the launch of a new SpaceX dragon capsule, named Freedom, with NASA astronauts on board, visitors were settling into their viewing locations.

Mike Schmid and Mandi Degroot said witnessing a launch with astronauts on board is on their bucket list.

“We specifically came here for this,” Schmid said. “We are hoping it won’t be as busy being like so early. Plus I’ve heard nighttime launches are really cool. Everyone that’s told me, said ‘Yeah, nighttime launches are great.’”

The pair parked their RV near the Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville to watch the launch.

According to NASA and SpaceX, four astronauts will travel to the International Space Station, where they are scheduled to stay for six months. During their stay, the group will conduct hundreds of experiments.

Visitors said they also like to support local businesses while visiting the Space Coast.

“We were down in Cocoa Beach for a while checking out the other places — like the little town stuff. The thing that’s cool about Titusville is it has that little town feel to it kind of, so exploring stuff by the restaurants and parks and stuff like that has been really cool,” Schmid said.

The launch is scheduled for 3:52 a.m. Wednesday morning.