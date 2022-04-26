SpaceX plans Starlink launch from Space Coast days after Crew-4 mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch another round of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Friday, just days after the Crew-4 heads to the International Space Station.

The 45th Weather Squadron is forecasting an 80% chance of favorable weather with cloud coverage being the primary concern for launch.

The forecast remains largely the same if the launch is delayed by 24 hours.

The launch roughly 20-minute launch window opens at 5:23 p.m. with the launch itself expected at 5:33 p.m.

This will mark the 44th Starlink launch for SpaceX with the eventual goal to create a vast satellite constellation that will provide internet access to all parts of the globe.

The last Starlink launch to take off from the Space Coast was on April 21.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it on the media player at the top of this story.