WATCH LIVE at 9 p.m.: SpaceX Crew-3 rocket launch

Crew-3 speaks at Kennedy Space Center ahead of NASA, SpaceX launch this weekend

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX will attempt to launch its Crew-3 mission at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

Three NASA astronauts — mission commander Raja Chari, pilot Thomas Marshburn and mission specialist Kayla Barron — will be joined by European Space Agency (ESA) mission specialist Matthias Maurer of Germany for the six-month science mission on the International Space Station.

Crew-3 is scheduled to lift off less than two days after Crew-2 returned to Earth Monday, completing splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola following a 200-day research mission aboard the ISS.

This launch, originally scheduled for late October, has been delayed multiple times, mostly due to weather issues.

If this launch is also scrubbed, SpaceX will try again on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 8:40 p.m.