NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-3 launch due to weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weather downrange in Crew Dragon’s flight path is the reason SpaceX and NASA are now targeting Wednesday morning for launch.

The launch was originally scheduled for 2:21 a.m. Sunday and now SpaceX and NASA are targeting 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

A storm system nearly 2,000 miles away from Cape Canaveral is generating strong winds and large waves in the North Atlantic.

Wave heights Saturday morning

Weather and ocean conditions all along the flight path from Cape Canaveral to about Ireland need to be relatively calm in case of an in-flight abort of the Dragon capsule.

Launch Update ➡️ @NASA's @SpaceX #Crew3 mission is now targeted for Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1:10am ET due to a large storm system elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean along the Crew Dragon flight path for the Oct. 31 launch attempt. Learn more: https://t.co/WdCdLAKnd4 pic.twitter.com/Z2u0nFRmC6 — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) October 30, 2021

A large storm, formerly a Nor’easter that impacted the Northeast earlier in the week, has moved into the North Atlantic creating poor conditions through a large portion of Crew Dragon’s flight path. As of Saturday morning, wave heights of 15-20 feet are being generated by the powerful storm.

The weather is expected to improve along the flight path but that same system could take on tropical characteristics over the next several days and become a tropical or subtropical storm. While there will still be inclement weather in terms of strong winds and large waves along or near the flight path, it will be less widespread than what it would have been Sunday morning.

Wave heights Wednesday. Waves will still be large across portions of the North Atlantic, but will be less widespread when compared to Sunday.

Weather locally continues to look favorable for launch. The 45th weather squadron maintains an 80% chance for favorable weather conditions at the surface.

Launch forecast Wednesday

Upper-level winds, ascent corridor recovery, booster recovery and solar activity all have a low chance as of Saturday morning of violating launch criteria. Launch is now targeted for 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.