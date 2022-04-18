Crew-4 astronauts to arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of weekend launch

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts participate in a training session at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left: NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-4 mission specialist Jessica Watkins, NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-4 pilot Robert Hines, NASA astronaut and SpaceX Crew-4 commander Kjell Lindgren, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and Crew-4 mission specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The four astronauts in the NASA and SpaceX Crew-4 mission will arrive at Kennedy Space Center on Monday, ahead of this weekend’s launch.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines and Kjell Lindgreen, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will arrive at KSC at 12:30 p.m.

The upcoming crewed mission to the International Space Station will take place no earlier than 5:26 a.m. Saturday, NASA said. The astronauts will launch in a new Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

In case of further delays, NASA said Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25, would serve as additional backup dates.

In a training session earlier this month, the crew took part in simulations “focused on undocking and department” from the space station.

The upcoming launch comes just two weeks after the first all-private mission to the space station when SpaceX and Axiom Space sent Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe up in the sky in a Falcon 9 and Dragon capsule.