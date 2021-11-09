NASA hosts pre-launch news briefing ahead of Crew-3 mission

Crew 3 astronauts, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, of Germany, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron speak to the media after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The mission with a crew of four astronauts will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A early Sunday morning to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is now scheduling the launch of its SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station for no earlier than 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

This announcement comes after multiple delays to the Falcon 9 rocket launch, spurred by bad weather, an astronaut medical issue and the return of Crew-2, which splashed down off Florida’s coast Monday night.

A pre-launch news conference will take place 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring representatives from SpaceX and ESA, as well as Steve Stich, manager of the commercial crew program; Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station program and Holly Ridings, the chief flight director of Flight Operations Directorate.

SpaceX’s rocket will launch from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Crew-3 flight will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, also a mission specialist, to the space station for a six-month science mission, staying aboard for six months until about late April 2022.

Coverage of the launch begins at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to dock around 7:10 p.m. the next day.