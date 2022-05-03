SpaceX Crew-3 team could start return to Earth Thursday, NASA says

In this Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 photo provided by NASA, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany, and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday, Nov. 3, because of rough wind and waves offshore. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off from Florida early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Thursday to start bringing the Crew-3 team home from the International Space Station.

NASA Commercial Crew officials said the four Crew-3 astronauts would undock from the ISS Thursday at 1:05 a.m. in a Dragon capsule, with a splashdown off the Florida coast planned for 12:37 a.m. on Friday.

Weather will be a factor in when the undocking and the splashdown happen, as well as where the splashdown takes place.

The Crew-3 team of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in November and spent six months at the ISS conducting science experiments, as well as maintenance.

The team is handing off its operations on the space station to the Crew-4 team, which arrived at the ISS last Thursday after a successful liftoff from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday.