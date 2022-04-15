Return to Earth: Here’s when 1st all-private space crew is scheduled to splashdown off Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The four-member crew onboard the first all-private flight to the International Space Station are set to return to Earth no earlier than Wednesday after approximately 12 days in space, NASA announced.

According to NASA, the private astronauts of the Ax-1 mission, led by Axiom Space and SpaceX, will undock at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday before beginning the journey back to Kennedy Space Center, where they will splashdown on Florida’s Space Coast no earlier than 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday.

Space officials will monitor the weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure the four astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft arrive safely.

Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy became the first all-private crew to launch to the International Space Station on April 8. They were sent up there for over a week to conduct a diverse set of science experiments in space.

NASA and Axiom Space will begin coverage of their historic return 7 a.m. Tuesday with a farewell ceremony between the Ax-1 and Expedition 67 crews.

News 6 will cover the crew’s undocking and splashdown live. Check back on ClickOrlando.com for updates.