CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: Axiom-1 launches all-private crew to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Axiom Space, with the help of SpaceX, will make history Friday with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will send the Ax-1 crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule on a 10-day trip, eight of them aboard the space station.

The Ax-1 crew consists of former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, all of whom paid for the ride to space.



On Thursday evening, visitors along the Space Coast were anticipating witnessing the first privately crewed mission to the International Space Station.

By the way, the historic Ax-1 launch comes as NASA prepares to test the world’s most powerful rocket, SLS, parked at pad 39-B while SpaceX’s Falcon 9 stands right next to it on 39-A. The SLS rocket is preparing for its first flight as part of the Artemis missions.

It’s the first time in more than a decade that rockets have been hoisted side-by-side on launch pads at the space center.