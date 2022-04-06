Out-of-this-world sight: 2 rockets stand side-by-side at Kennedy Space Center

For the first time in more than a decade, rockets are occupying both pads at Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Space Coast.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Geek out, space fans!

NASA’s Space Launch System, the world’s most powerful rocket, is parked at pad 39-B while a SpaceX Falcon 9 stands right next to it on 39-A. The SLS rocket is preparing for its first flight as part of the Artemis missions.

Artemis I is the first in a series of missions that will enable human exploration to the moon and Mars. The Falcon 9 rocket will send Axiom 1, the first all-private crew, to the space station as early as Friday.

The last time such a sight was visible? In 2009, when two space shuttles were docked side by side.

