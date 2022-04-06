Report: Canoo to make new ‘Astrovan’ to shuttle astronauts

FILE - In this photo released by NASA, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, April 4, 2022, in preparation for the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test. Launch managers tried twice _ once Sunday and again Monday _ to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket. Problems with fans at the launch pad thwarted the first effort, while a stuck valve halted the second attempt. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA has contracted electric vehicle startup Canoo to help build a new way to shuttle astronauts to the launch pad for the upcoming Artemis mission.

According to Astrechnica.com, when looking for a company to make a replacement for its “Astrovan,” NASA said the vehicle must produce zero emissions and be designed and built in compliance with all current vehicle safety standards.

The vehicle must also be able to carry a driver, four suited-up astronauts and three extra people. It will also need space for equipment bags and cooling units.

NASA expects the transport vehicle to be ready by June 2023. For more information, go to Astrechnica.com.