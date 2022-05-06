WATCH LIVE at 5:42 a.m.: SpaceX to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Friday morning to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center.

The window for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch is set for 5:42 a.m., with a backup opportunity scheduled for approximately 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3 and six other Starlink missions.

Following separation, Falcon 9′s first-stage booster will return to Earth and land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” an autonomous drone ship stationed out in the Atlantic Ocean.

This comes after SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts are set to splash down off Florida’s coast around 12:43 a.m. Friday.

You can stream the mission webcast live in the media player above.