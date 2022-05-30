Strawberries recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are looking into a Hepatits A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries.

Health officials say there have been at least 17 reported cases in three states, 12 of which have required hospitalization. There are 15 cases in California, one in Minnesota and one in North Dakota.

The FreshKampo and HEB-branded organic strawberries were sold nationwide at several retailers, including Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

Officials say the strawberries are now past their shelf life, but anyone who may have frozen the fruit should throw them away immediately.