Baby formula recall expanded to include more Abbott products

Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

It’s a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan were linked to illness in babies.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with a bacteria that may be in the formula.

Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 are impacted.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

More details are on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.