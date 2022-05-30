Woman sought after bystander grazed by bullet outside B. Nice bar in Orlando

A woman is grazed by a bullet in Orlando, and another woman is sought in the shooting.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman opened fire Sunday night outside a downtown Orlando bar, grazing another woman who was not the intended target, according to police.

The shooting happened near the B. Nice Patio Bar at Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street near Lake Eola.

According to Orlando police, a woman shot at another woman, who was not struck. The bullet grazed a third woman, who was not involved in the incident, police said.

The victim was expected to be OK, police said.

The suspected shooter ran away before officers arrived.

No other details have been released.