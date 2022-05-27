Man accused of shooting, killing 62-year-old at Orange County home arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. – The gunman accused of shooting and killing a 62-year-old man Monday evening has been caught, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Vashawn McClendon, 30, is locked up at the Orange County jail.

Orange County Fire Rescue found the victim — Oleg Denysenko, 62 — dead at a home in the 300 block of Duncan Court.

Deputies said witnesses near the scene told them they’d heard gunshots and saw a black SUV speeding away. Surveillance video of the scene showed someone pulling up in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and shooting Denysenko before driving off, according to OCSO.

Deputies stated that approximately 20 minutes later, a man driving the vehicle intentionally hit another man with his car before crashing on North Buena Vista Avenue.

The driver, McClendon, then ran away, deputies said.

Ten minutes later, deputies said, a third person reported being pistol-whipped at South Observatory Drive by McClendon. This person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Monday evening, OCSO said they received a call from one of McClendon’s relatives at Hudson Street, who told deputies McClendon had come to their house “acting odd” and with blood on him.

Deputies said they arrest McClendon.

McClendon declined an interview with detectives and was taken to the Orange County Jail, where he faces charges for aggravated battery, second-degree murder and violation of probation, according to OCSO.

Investigators said McClendon had no apparent motive for the assaults and shooting. Investigators added none of the victims appeared to have known McClendon.