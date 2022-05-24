Man dead after shooting at Duncan Court, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead following a shooting Monday evening at the 300 block of Duncan Court, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at about 6:03 p.m. The victim — a man in his 60s — was dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The department has not released any information on possible suspects at this time. News 6 will provide more information as it becomes available.