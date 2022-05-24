81º

Man dead after shooting at Duncan Court, Orange County deputies say

Shooting occurred Monday evening, leaving one man dead, according to sheriff’s office

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead following a shooting Monday evening at the 300 block of Duncan Court, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at about 6:03 p.m. The victim — a man in his 60s — was dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The department has not released any information on possible suspects at this time. News 6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

