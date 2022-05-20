80º

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Osceola County market

Shooting happened in front of a market on Old Dixie Highway

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

One dead and three were injured in a Kissimmee shooting Friday afternoon, deputies said. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and put three people in the hospital.

The shooting happened in front of the Key West Market on Old Dixie Highway near U.S. 441.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he believes the shooting was a drive-by, but he doesn’t know why it happened at this point.

Lopez said Jaqwan Dockery, 27, was killed in the shooting.

The conditions of the three other victims were not released.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in front of the Key West Market on Old Dixie Highway near U.S. 441. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

