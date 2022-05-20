1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Osceola County market

One dead and three were injured in a Kissimmee shooting Friday afternoon, deputies said.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and put three people in the hospital.

The shooting happened in front of the Key West Market on Old Dixie Highway near U.S. 441.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he believes the shooting was a drive-by, but he doesn’t know why it happened at this point.

Lopez said Jaqwan Dockery, 27, was killed in the shooting.

The conditions of the three other victims were not released.

News 6 has crews at the crime scene working to get more information. Stay with News 6 for updates.