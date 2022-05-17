WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Black Lives Matter addresses deadly Osceola deputy shooting at Target

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc. is set to hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon on the deadly deputy shooting that occurred outside an Osceola Target last month.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. outside the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, during which the Polk County-based organization will demand criminal charges be lobbed against the deputies involved in the incident resulting in the death of 20-year-old Jayden Baez and the injuries of Edwin Lowe, 19, and Michael Samuel Gomez, 18.

“We have reviewed evidence that reflects that at the time of the shooting, the 3 men did not pose a threat to the public nor the deputies involved with the shooting and we find that the death of Mr. Baez is in fact murder,” group officials said in a news release. “We are aware that Mr. Lowe and Mr. Gomaz (sic) were each charged with ‘petty theft’ for their behavior that allegedly occurred inside of the Kissimmee area Target however petty theft is a misdemeanor and Mr. Baez did not deserve to die over $47 dollars worth of Pokemon cards and a pizza.”

The organization further expressed it was “calling on the office of the state attorney and the (Department of Justice) to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office,” in addition to the investigation being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The group also said they would be providing resources and assistance to the families of the three victims.

This comes after the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released documents, pictures and video of the incident showing a car ramming into four deputy vehicles before two deputies opened fire, killing Baez and injuring Lowe and Gomez.