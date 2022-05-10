How the deadly Osceola Target deputy shooting happened, according to the sheriff’s office

Four Osceola County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were rammed into prior to the fatal deputy-involved shooting of a 20-year-old in a Target parking lot last month, new documents released Monday show.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Documents and surveillance video released Monday by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office provided more insight into the fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in a Target parking lot last month.

The sheriff’s office said Jayden Baez was killed as detectives and deputies tried to stop the Audi he was driving. The sheriff’s office said the Audi was the getaway vehicle for two men who stole a pizza and Pokémon cards from the Target.

The documents included several statements from different detectives and deputies at the incident, giving different points of view for the story. In most cases, the names of the person giving the narrative are redacted.

[Watch the full video of the takedown below. DISCLAIMER: The video may be sensitive to some viewers]

Target surveillance cam footage of deputies taking down a Black Audi driven by Jayden Baez April 27

Here is a timeline of what happened, based on narratives from several sheriff’s office detectives that were provided in the documents:

1. Detectives in the area of the Target were attending a tactical training by the sheriff’s office’s west criminal investigation division.

2. While in the Target parking lot, detectives noticed some young males concealing the vehicle tag on a black Audi with paper, covering their faces with masks, and pulling down hooded sweatshirts over foreheads.

3. Detectives in training were told the session was over and to gear up because of a possibility of a crime happening at Target. “Gear up” means having tactical vests with the word “sheriff” on them, having firearms on them and standard police equipment available if needed.

4. Detectives notified Target loss prevention about the two suspects. The Target loss prevention officer watched the suspect on store video surveillance, told officers that merchandise was stolen and that they wanted them prosecuted.

5. One of the deputies/detectives said he saw the suspect with the pizza come out first and get in the front passenger seat of the Audi.

6. The Audi then moved closer to the grocery entrance of the store.

7. The second suspect then left the store.

8. Detectives attempt to block the Audi using unmarked patrol vehicles, some with red and blue lights activated.

9. The Audi driver attempts to push between two vehicles (a Dodge truck and Toyota van), pinning one deputy against a truck.

10. A third vehicle (Dodge van) comes in to block the Audi from the driver’s side. A fourth vehicle (unknown model) is seen behind the trees, driving in from the Audi’s passenger side.

11. The Audi attempts to ram the Dodge van.

12. According to one narrative, “The Audi was immobilized by the actions of other deputies on scene and no longer moving forward.” Another narrative says that the deputy/detective heard “several gunshots come from the direction of the Audi.”

No other narrative provides any information regarding how the Audi was stopped.

13. Once the Audi is stopped, other suspects leave the vehicle. Other deputies and detectives are seen arriving from vehicles and on foot.

14. After numerous attempts to get him to leave on his own, deputies pull the driver out of the vehicle.

15. Aid is rendered to the driver who was unconscious.

[READ THE FULL OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NARRATIVE BELOW]