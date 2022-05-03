Attorney identifies man shot by deputies at Osceola Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man shot and killed by Osceola County deputies last week at an area Target was identified Tuesday by the attorney for the family.

Attorney Albert Yonfa identified the man as 20-year-old Jayden Baez and provided a picture on behalf of the family.

He said Baez was the fatally shot by Osceola County deputies on April 27 at a Target store, and the family will speak out at a news conference on Wednesday.

Despite multiple calls and emails to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office over the past week, Sheriff Marcos Lopez has not said much, directing us instead to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is investigating the incident.

The shooting is believed to be connected to an incident involving Michael Gomez and Joseph Lowe, who were arrested that same night after deputies said they stole pizza and Pokémon cards from the Target, before getting into a black Audi.

The affidavit said that’s when deputies tried to make contact, which ultimately led to two deputies opening fire, killing a man the attorney identified as Baez and injuring three others.

The attorney said Baez was the driver of the Audi.

The sheriff’s office is citing Marsy’s Law for not releasing the names of the two deputies who opened fire.

The FDLE said it will release its findings to the state attorney’s office after reviewing the case.

This comes a day after Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, called on the sheriff’s office to release details soon, saying that transparency was crucial.