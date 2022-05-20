Waves of tropical moisture to dump BIG rain on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing lots of tropical moisture coming to Central Florida.

We call it “tropical moisture” because it is moisture coming in from the tropics, near Cuba, not because it will gain any tropical characteristics.

Rain chances will increase through Friday to 70%, with a high near 93. The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 89. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1935.

Expect an 80% coverage of rain on Saturday.

We will see on and off heavy downpours that could add up to more than 4 inches in some spots.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 1.24 inches since the first of the year.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s for Sunday into next week.

Rain chances dip to 40% on Sunday and Monday.