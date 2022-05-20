Crash on I-75 kills motorcyclist after tire falls off trailer, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a fallen tire on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving south on I-75 behind another vehicle — driven by Quesada Fonseca, 32 — when a tire fell off of a trailer Fonseca was towing.

According to troopers, the tire fell into the path of the motorcyclist, causing him to overturn and be thrown off the motorcycle.

FHP said the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries from the crash and died at the scene.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins, public affairs officer for FHP, said Fonseca is facing charges for not having a valid driver’s license.