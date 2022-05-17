1 person dead in crash that closed part of John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A part of an Orlando intersection is closed following a crash that killed a person Tuesday afternoon, police said in a tweet.

According to officers, the northeast portion of John Young Parkway and Shader Road shut down after the crash. One person was killed and another person was taken to an area hospital.

Officers are diverting drivers onto Princeton Street to travel northbound on John Young Parkway.

UPDATE: Sadly, one person was pronounced deceased. Another person was transported to the hospital by OFD in stable condition.



Currently, Shader WB is blocked at OBT and JYP NB is blocked at Silver Star.



More traffic updates to follow. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 17, 2022

