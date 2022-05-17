78º

1 person dead in crash that closed part of John Young Parkway in Orlando

Incident occurred near John Young Parkway and Shader Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A part of an Orlando intersection is closed following a crash that killed a person Tuesday afternoon, police said in a tweet.

According to officers, the northeast portion of John Young Parkway and Shader Road shut down after the crash. One person was killed and another person was taken to an area hospital.

Officers are diverting drivers onto Princeton Street to travel northbound on John Young Parkway.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

