Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

One person died after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Leesburg on Friday, according to a Facebook post by Leesburg Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred on Citrus Boulevard, according to the post.

After the crash, the car caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene after being unable to escape.

Another person was hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.