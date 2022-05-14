Orlando woman dies after crash on Interstate 95 near Melbourne

Troopers respond to a fatal crash Saturday morning, May 14, 2022, on Interstate 95 northbound near Melbourne.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed Saturday morning when her car — disabled following a crash with a guardrail — was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 95 near Melbourne, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash forced the closure of the inside and center northbound lanes. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash at mile marker 189 occurred at 5:32 a.m., according to an FHP report. The 32-year-old woman’s car had left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a guardrail, beginning to overturn and coming to rest in the inside, northbound lane, troopers said.

A Good Samaritan driving southbound — a 46-year-old Port St. Lucie man — pulled over and exited his car to attempt helping the woman out of her vehicle. At this time, another vehicle traveling northbound — driven by a 34-year-old Rockledge man — struck the woman’s car, troopers said.

The Port St. Lucie man had since assisted the Orlando woman out of the crashed car, but they were both struck on-foot in the second collision, the report stated.

All involved were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, troopers said. The two men sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

Note: The map below depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.