Man guilty of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers to be sentenced

KISSIMEE, Fla. – A hearing Friday could result in a death sentence for the man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers in 2017.

Everett Miller was convicted in 2019 for the murders of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter. A jury at the time recommended the death penalty.

A motion filed by Miller’s attorneys tried to take the death penalty off the table but was denied.

A court hearing was held Friday morning to discuss new motions presented by Everett Miller’s attorneys after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Miller is a Marine veteran who worked as a private defense contractor in Afghanistan.

In 2017, witnesses said he started arguing with Officer Baxter. Baxter called Sgt. Howard to the scene. There was an argument, and later Miller ambushed the two officers and killed them.

Miller did not have a criminal history prior to his arrest for the murders of Baxter and Howard.

Sentencing is set for 2 p.m. Friday.