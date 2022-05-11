WATCH: Good Samaritans take action to help Florida driver suffering medical episode

Boynton Beach police shared a scary but heartwarming video on Facebook. A woman suffered a medical episode while driving on May 5 and a group of people jumped into action to help the women and stop her car before causing an accident, the video shows.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach police shared a scary but heartwarming video on Facebook.

Laurie Rabyor suffered a medical episode while driving May 5, and a group of people jumped into action to help the woman and stop her car before causing an accident, the video shows.

[TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper Steve has the answer | Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to police, as the Rabyor’s car slowly entered an intersection, her coworker — who was in another car and saw it happening — raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers.

People got out of their cars and worked together to prevent the vehicle from moving further, police said.

A woman nearby grabbed a dumbbell from her car for a man to use to smash the rear passenger window to unlock the car, according to the police’s Facebook post.

“It could have been much worse than what it was, but because we all banded together — no matter how big or small, what we did — she got to celebrate Mother’s Day,” said DaVida Peele, one of the Samaritans who helped Rabyor.

The team of Good Samaritans were able to push the car to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse provided medical attention while on the phone with 911 waiting on the fire department to arrive, police said.

Ad

Rabyor’s employer reached out to police for help in finding the people who rescued Rabyor. Gifts were donated to Rabyor and the Good Samaritans, including a cruise from Royal Caribbean and a $2,000 gift card.

“They all just came together to help little-old-lady me,” Rabyor said. “I appreciate it so, so much. You don’t even know.”