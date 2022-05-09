🎸Win tickets to see Toby Keith at Heroes Honor Festival

Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in June, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s going to be a rocking good Memorial Day weekend in Daytona Beach.

The Heroes Honor Festival is taking place at the Daytona International Speedway on May 27 and 28.

The festival is honoring our heroes, our Vietnam veterans with a music festival featuring country music superstar Toby Keith, along with Justin Moore and Craig Morgan.

You could win a pair of two-day general admission passes to the festival just for being an Insider. News 6 will select three lucky Insiders to win the tickets.

According to the event’s website, “The Heroes Honor Festival is a public tribute honoring our Vietnam Veterans for being the guardians of honor they are to our men and women of uniform and our country. It is a grand display of appreciation from 9/11 era veterans & citizens to our Vietnam Veterans.”

The festival starts Friday, May 27, at 6 p.m. with an expo and ceremony featuring General Jerry Boykin as the speaker.

Toby Keith will take the stage later in the afternoon on Saturday, May 28. Craig Morgan rounds out the events taking place from 1-4 p.m. and then Justin Moore will kick off the second set of events that day, which starts at 4 p.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak after Justin Moore performs.

If you’re a Vietnam veteran, you and your spouse get in free and have dedicated seating, according to the event’s website. Verified active military, veterans and spouses can also get free general admission tickets.

To see the full schedule, click here.

