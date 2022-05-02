🤼‍♂️Seminole County SOE body-slammed by former WWE Superstar -- for good cause

It’s all about creating opportunities and making athletics more appealing to high school students -- or just getting out some aggression and enjoying some wrestling pros duke it out in the ring with county leaders.

“You can’t be afraid, you got to be able to step up,” said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

News 6 was there as Anderson was body-slammed and put in a chokehold by former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan, who also serves as a Longwood City Commissioner.

“The Blueprint” is coming out of retirement for a good cause. The two will be wrestling in matches alongside other pros, like AEW tag-team Austin and Colten Gunn, as well as former WWE superstar Stevie Richards in The ‘Nole/Hound Throwdown fundraiser. Money raised will benefit athletic departments for both Lyman and Seminole high schools.

“We need new batting cages at Lyman High School (and) our girls’ softball team needs a new scoreboard,” said Morgan.

Anderson said the schools also need safety equipment.

“You want to make sure our young people have the proper equipment they need to continue onto high education and sports,” said Anderson.

Both Anderson and Morgan said they grew up participating in sports. For Morgan, it was life-changing.

“I grew up in special education. Completely ostracized because I was a foot taller than everybody else. I looked like Big Bird. I was super goofy and I was very insecure because I had a speech impediment disorder,” said Morgan. “It wasn’t until the advent of sports was introduced to me that I felt comfortable. I gained new friends, legitimate friends.”

With more funding for the athletic departments at Lyman and Seminole high schools, Morgan hopes more students will be attracted to joining a team.

“I learned work ethic through sports, and these are lessons these kids are going to take with them through life and apply,” said Morgan.

Both Morgan and Anderson have been putting in sweat practicing for the big matches and are ready to get in the ring.

“I see an opportunity to utilize the resources we have to come together and do something really cool and entertaining,” said Andersonn.

“Guests can expect what they always expect out of me, this size 18 boot being firmly planted where the sun don’t shine against my unlucky opponent that evening,” said Morgan.

The Blueprint always has to finish with his signature move, “The Big Boot.”

The ‘Nole/Hound Throwdown takes place May 14t at Lyman high school at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased HERE and organizers said 100% of the tickets sales go directly to Seminole and Lyman high school athletic departments.